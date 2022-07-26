Ukrainian Prez Zelenskyy denounces Russia's 'overt gas war' against Europe

-
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday denounced Russia's "overt gas war" against Europe and urged them to boost sanctions against Moscow.
"Even despite the concession regarding the Nord Stream turbine, Russia is not going to resume gas supplies to European countries, as it is contractually obligated to do. All this is done by Russia deliberately to make it as difficult as possible for Europeans to prepare for winter," Zelenskyy said in his nightly address.
"This is an overt gas war that Russia is waging against a united Europe -- this is exactly how it should be perceived," he added.
Meanwhile, Russia's state-owned energy giant Gazprom announced to cut daily gas deliveries to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline to 33 million cubic metres a day from Wednesday.
It is pertinent to mention that Europe is heavily dependent on Russian energy resources.
Gazprom's announcement came after Russia last week restored critical gas supplies to Europe through Germany via Nord Stream after 10 days of maintenance, but only at 40 per cent of the pipeline's capacity.
"Today we heard new gas threats to Europe... This is an open gas war that Russia is waging against a united Europe," Zelenskyy said, reacting to Gazprom's announcement of a new cut in gas deliveries to Europe.
Moreover, the West had accused Moscow of using energy as a weapon in retaliation for the sanctions adopted after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.
Zelenskyy went on to say the latest move by Moscow was part of a wider scope of actions he said were "forms of terror.""They don't care what will happen to the people, how they will suffer -- from hunger due to the blocking of ports or from winter cold and poverty... Or from occupation," Zelenskyy said. "These are just different forms of terror.
