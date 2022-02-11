UN agencies appeal for $4.4 bn to assist 29.1 mn in Africa in 2022

-
ALSO READ
EAM speaks to German counterpart on evacuation challenges in Afghanistan
Quad is very much for real, moved very effectively and well: EAM Jaishankar
Corp affairs ministry grants companies two months extension to hold AGMs
PM Modi expected to address annual UNGA session in person on Sept 25
India's policy on Taiwan clear, consistent: External Affairs minister in RS
-
The United Nations humanitarian partners have appealed for more than 500 billion shillings ($4.4 billion) to provide life-saving assistance and protection to about 29.1 million people in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia in 2022, the UN relief agency has said.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) on Wednesday said between 12 and 14 million people are waking each day to face high levels of acute food insecurity and severe water shortages across the three countries, due to drought in the first quarter of 2022.
"We urgently call on donors to fund these appeals so that we can immediately respond to the life-threatening needs across the Horn of Africa," UNOCHA added in its latest update on the drought situation in the region.
The UN relief agency called on donors to fund the vibrant network of local, community-based and women-led organisations, including refugee-led organisations, which carry out incredible work in drought-affected communities every day, Xinhua news agency reported.
It welcomed the emergency declarations issued by the governments of Kenya and Somalia and called on governments across the region to prioritise the drought emergency by allocating the necessary funds to provide timely comprehensive support to their communities.
According to the UNOCHA, nearly 5.5 million children are expected to be acutely malnourished in these three countries in 2022, including more than 1.6 million severely acutely malnourished.
It said the migration of livestock herds has reduced milk availability, negatively affecting nutrition, especially for children under five years.
It added that the October-December 2020, March-May 2021 and October-December 2021 seasons were all marred by below-average rainfall, leaving large swathes of Somalia, southern and south-eastern Ethiopia, and northern and eastern Kenya facing exceptional drought.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU