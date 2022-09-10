Protect right to education: UN chief on Protect Education from Attack Day

-
ALSO READ
UN chief Antonio Guterres to appeal for 'massive support' for Pakistan
Governments' inaction on climate is 'dangerous': UN chief Guterres
UN chief Guterres hails progress in talks over Ukraine grain exports
Former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad, 97, hospitalised with Covid-19
Antonio Guterres envisages 'Pact for Future' during UNGA high-level week
-
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for efforts to protect the right to education in his message for the International Day to Protect Education from Attack.
Education is a fundamental human right and "an essential driver for achieving peace and sustainable development," the top UN official was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.
Unfortunately, this right continues to fall under attack, especially in conflict-affected areas, he said.
"Classrooms must remain places of peace and learning," Guterres noted.
In 2020 and 2021, the Global Coalition to Protect Education from Attack reported over 5,000 assaults and cases of military use of schools and universities.
And more than 9,000 students and educators were killed, abducted, arbitrarily arrested, or injured, the majority of whom were women and girls.
"These attacks deprive millions of vulnerable learners from accessing education and increase the risk of sexual violence and child recruitment by armed groups. They must stop immediately," said the UN chief.
Guterres welcomed steps taken by many countries to protect educational institutions and urged "all member states to endorse and implement the Safe Schools Declaration."
"International law and international humanitarian law obligations must be respected. We must pursue monitoring, investigate all attacks and hold perpetrators to account," he said.
In marking the international day and in the lead up to the Transforming Education Summit, which will be convened at the UN headquarters in New York from September 16 to 19, Guterres encouraged everyone to "act together to guarantee safe education for all."
Attacks on education and military use of schools increased by one-third in 2020 compared to 2019, and maintained the same rate in 2021. Six attacks on education or incidents of military use occurred each day.
Explosive weapons were used in around one-fifth of all reported attacks on education during the reporting period, according to the United Nations.
The International Day to Protect Education from Attack, which aims to raise awareness to preserve education and protect it from attacks, is observed on September 9 every year.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU