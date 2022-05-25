UN chief shocked by mass shooting in Texas elementary school that killed 21

UN Secretary-General was deeply shocked and saddened by the heinous mass shooting in an elementary school in Texas, the United States, said his spokesman.

It is particularly heart-wrenching that most of the victims are children, said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, in a statement on Tuesday.

The Secretary-General extends his heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims and to the entire community, the statement added.

An 18-year-old man opened fire at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday afternoon, killing 21 people, including 19 children, Xinhua news agency reported.

--IANS

int/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)