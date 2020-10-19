UN regrets Armenia, Azerbaijan regularly ignoring calls for ceasefire

-
ALSO READ
Civilian death toll from hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh rises to 31
Lavrov expresses concern to Azerbaijan's over rising casualties in Karabakh
Azerbaijan says 12 civilians dead following Armenian missile attack
Russia calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to fulfill agreements on Karabakh
Armenia, Azerbaijan agree on cease-fire in Nagorno-Karabakh region
-
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed his regrets over the fact that Armenia and Azerbaijan have repeatedly ignored the international community's calls for ceasing hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Sunday.
"The Secretary-General deeply regrets that the sides have continuously ignored the repeated calls of the international community to immediately stop the fighting. As he underscored again in his latest calls with the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, both sides have the obligation under international humanitarian law to take constant care to spare and protect civilians and civilian infrastructure in the conduct of military operations," the statement said.
The UN chief expects the conflicting parties to fully abide by commitments under the recent humanitarian truce and immediately resume substantive negotiations under the auspices of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Minsk Group.
"The Secretary-General condemns all attacks on populated areas impacted by the conflict. The tragic loss of civilian lives, including children, from the latest reported strike on 16 October on the city of Ganja is totally unacceptable, as are indiscriminate attacks on populated areas anywhere, including in Stepanakert/Khankendi and other localities in and around the immediate Nagorno-Karabakh zone of conflict," the statement added.
The fighting on the contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh have been ongoing since September 27, with Yerevan and Baku accusing each other of starting the firing. The hours-long talks between foreign ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan held in Moscow last week led to a humanitarian ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh that started on October 10. However, hostilities resumed on the same day. A new truce has been reached and came into force at 20:00 GMT this Saturday, but the sides have immediately blamed each other for violating it.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU