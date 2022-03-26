UN's World Food Program condemns attack on humanitarian convoy in Sudan

-
The World Food Program (WFP) has condemned the attack on a convoy carrying humanitarian supplies in south Sudan's Jonglei state that left three people killed.
WFP said in a statement issued in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, that the commercial convoy of 44 trucks carrying WFP food assistance came under attack from armed gunmen between Gadiang and Yuai in Jonglei state, Xinhua news agency reported.
"This is completely unacceptable," said Adeyinka Badejo, acting Country Director for WFP in South Sudan.
Badejo added that this incident is the third ambush in Jonglei state in the past four months.
The UN humanitarian organisation disclosed that similar attacks occurred in December 2021 and March 2022 respectively.
"These continued attacks and looting only serve to make humanitarian work increasingly challenging and sabotage life-saving food assistance destined for vulnerable communities. Further attacks on humanitarian convoys will put humanitarian assistance at risk where WFP will be forced to suspend its food assistance in greater Jonglei until there is a conducive environment for humanitarians in the area," the Country Director for WFP in South Sudan added .
WFP urged the government to bring the perpetrators of these attacks to justice and safeguard the safety and security of humanitarian staff and assets.
The UN humanitarian organisation said it has invested considerable efforts to negotiate humanitarian access in hard-to-reach areas to ensure isolated and marginalised people receive the assistance they need.
It, however, noted that it's the transitional unity government's responsibility to ensure safety and security for the population and the humanitarian community.
The UN agency called on the government to investigate incidents involving attacks on humanitarian workers or cargo.
