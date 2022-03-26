Atom-smashing CERN lab ratchets up measures against Russia, Belarus

-
ALSO READ
Ukraine fighting 'to be equal members of Europe': Zelensky to EU parliament
Ukraine crisis: Zelensky warns of World War III, if talks with Russia fails
Sitting at G20 summit with Putin is a 'step too far': Scott Morrison
Ukraine war: J K Rowling slams Vladimir Putin's 'cancel culture' remark
Ukraine crisis: President Zelensky to address Japanese parliament
-
The sprawling European science lab that houses the world's largest atom smasher is taking new steps that will further limit its cooperation with Russian research institutes in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The CERN Council, the governing body of the Geneva-based lab with 23 member states, announced Friday that its scientists will suspend participation in all scientific committees in Russia and neighbouring Belarus, a Russian ally that facilitated the Feb 24 invasion.
CERN, the historic acronym for what is now the European Organisation for Nuclear Research, had grappled with its response to the invasion because nearly 7% of its 18,000-odd researchers from around the world are linked to Russian institutions. On March 8, the council suspended new collaborations with Russia and stripped Russia of its observer status at the organisation.
The issue of whether to further sanction Russia became pressing because the Large Hadron Collider, the world's largest and most powerful particle accelerator, is set to start its third-ever run next month.
The machine propels particles through an underground, 27-km (17-mile) ring of superconducting magnets in and around Geneva, generating science that can help elucidate mysteries like dark matter or the standard model of particle physics. Russian scientists have been involved in planning multiple experiments.
Under the new measures approved Friday, CERN will suspend all joint events with Russian institutes and pause considering any new candidates from Russia and Belarus to join the organisation's staff.
The council also announced that it will suspend all collaboration with the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research, an international grouping of 19 member nations based in Dubna, Russia. More than half of the members are former Soviet republics, including Ukraine, but they also include Cuba, the Czech Republic, Poland, North Korea, and Vietnam.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU