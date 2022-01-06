UN Security Council plans to discuss tensions in Sudan next week: President

The plans to hold a meeting next week to discuss the political tensions in Sudan, the council's president, Norway's Ambassador to the Mona Juul, said on Wednesday.

"I am quite convinced that there will be a meeting on because of the very worrying development there. We don't think it will be possible this week, but I'm pretty sure that there will be a meeting next week," Juul told reporters.

On Sunday, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok resigned due to the actions of the military, who violated the agreements within a political deal.

Hamdok was reinstated on November 21 after signing a pact with Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, who on October 25 took control of the government and arrested the former prime minister.

Hamdok previously said that one of the main demands of the November 21 deal was that he must be independent in choosing political appointees, as he wanted to overcome chaos after the October 25 coup.

