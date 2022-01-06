UN Security Council plans to discuss tensions in Sudan next week: President

-
ALSO READ
UN calls for probe into rape allegations in Sudan anti-coup protests
Sudan general declares state of emergency after PM arrested
Tens of thousands protest in anti-military marches in Sudan
Sudan officials say gold mine collapse leaves 38 people dead
38 killed in gold mine collapse in West Kordofan state in southern Sudan
-
The UN Security Council plans to hold a meeting next week to discuss the political tensions in Sudan, the council's president, Norway's Ambassador to the United Nations Mona Juul, said on Wednesday.
"I am quite convinced that there will be a meeting on Sudan because of the very worrying development there. We don't think it will be possible this week, but I'm pretty sure that there will be a meeting next week," Juul told reporters.
On Sunday, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok resigned due to the actions of the military, who violated the agreements within a political deal.
Hamdok was reinstated on November 21 after signing a pact with Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, who on October 25 took control of the government and arrested the former prime minister.
Hamdok previously said that one of the main demands of the November 21 deal was that he must be independent in choosing political appointees, as he wanted to overcome chaos after the October 25 coup.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU