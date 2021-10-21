JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy

Best Global Brands 2021: Apple retains top spot, Tesla highest gainer

WeWork goes public through SPAC, 2 years after failed IPO attempt
Business Standard

UN sets up special trust fund for 'people's economy' in Afghanistan

With the local economy "imploding", the aim is to inject liquidity into Afghan households to permit them to survive this winter and remain in their homeland

Topics
Afghanistan | Taliban | United Nations

Reuters 

Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul (Photo: AP/PTI)
(Photo: AP/PTI)

The United Nations said on Thursday it had set up a special trust fund to provide urgently needed cash directly to Afghans through a system tapping into donor funds frozen since the Taliban takeover in August.

With the local economy "imploding", the aim is to inject liquidity into Afghan households to permit them to survive this winter and remain in their homeland, it said.

Some 97% of Afghan households could be living below the poverty line by mid-2022, according to United Nations Development Programme.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, October 21 2021. 23:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.