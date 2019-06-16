Under fire, Trump says he would 'absolutely' report foreign help

President Trump on Friday appeared to backtrack somewhat on accepting campaign help from Russia or other foreign governments without necessarily telling the F.B.I., saying that he would certainly inform law enforcement authorities if he were approached.

Under fire for saying earlier in the week that “I’d take it” and scoffing at the notion that he should call authorities, Mr Trump shifted by saying that while he would still look at incriminating information provided by a hostile foreign power about an election opponent he would “absolutely” report such an encounter.

“Of course, you give it to the F.B.I. or report it to the attorney general or somebody like that,” Mr. Trump said on “Fox & Friends” in a telephone interview on Friday morning. “But of course you do that. You couldn’t have that happen with our country.”

He shot back angrily, however, at Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said on Thursday that the president’s willingness to take foreign help to win an election demonstrated “that he does not know right from wrong” and that “he’s been involved in a criminal cover-up.”

Mr. Trump called that a “fascist statement,” citing a supporter. “When Nancy Pelosi makes a statement like that, she ought to be ashamed of herself,” he said. “It’s a disgrace.”

The president also pushed back against criticism on another front, rejecting a recommendation by an independent agency that he fire his counselor, Kellyanne Conway, for violating federal law governing partisan in government.

“No, I’m not going to fire her,” Mr. Trump said. “I think she’s a terrific person. She’s a tremendous spokesperson.”

The recommendation to fire Ms. Conway came from the Office of Special Counsel, an agency that enforces the Hatch Act governing in the federal workplace and is unrelated to the former special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, who investigated Mr. Trump and Russia.

The agency called Ms. Conway a “repeat offender” for using her perch at the White House to engage in campaign when she went on television or social media criticising the Democrats running for their party’s nomination to challenge Mr. Trump in next year’s election. Henry J. Kerner, the head of the agency, who was appointed by Mr. Trump, said her conduct erodes the rule of law.

But the president saw it differently, saying that Ms. Conway was entitled to express her opinion, even using her taxpayer-paid White House position. “It looks to me like they’re trying to take away her right of free speech,” he said.

Mr. Kerner’s spokesman, Zachary Kurz, said his office would accept Mr. Trump’s decision.

“Under the statute, it is up to the president to impose appropriate discipline, if any, in this type of case,” Mr. Kurz said. “We respect his prerogative to do so.”

Mr. Trump also used the Fox interview on Friday to announce that he plans to bring back to his administration Thomas D. Homan, who served as acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement until retiring last year. His nomination to keep the job permanently languished in the

Mr. Homan, who has been a strong supporter of Mr. Trump’s hard-line immigration policies in his own appearances on Fox, would become a “border czar” working out of the White House, the president said. “He’ll be very much involved in the border,” Mr. Trump said. “He’ll be reporting directly to me.”

But the president said he has not yet decided on a replacement for Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary who announced on Thursday that she will step down at the end of the month after nearly two years as Mr. Trump’s chief spokeswoman.

The president said he had many good candidates to take the job, but did explicitly rule out one, Anthony Scaramucci, who served for 11 days as White House communications director before being fired in 2017 after a foul-mouthed rant about his colleagues to a reporter. “I like Anthony and he’s been very nice and all,” Mr. Trump said, “but I think Anthony, he should stay where he is right now.”

The president’s comments on taking campaign help from Russia came after more than a day of withering criticism from Democrats, and even uncomfortable distancing from Republicans who said any candidate should automatically report a foreign effort to influence American elections.

With his initial remarks earlier in the week, Mr. Trump had put his relationship with Moscow back into the center of the debate in Washington over the future of the presidency after Mr. Mueller reported that he could not establish any criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 election.

He reopened the issue during an interview with George Stephanopoulos of ABC News, when he dismissed the notion that a candidate should call the F.B.I. if approached by a foreign power with election help, as Mr. Trump’s own F.B.I. director, Christopher A Wray, has said should happen.

“I don’t think in my whole life I’ve ever called the F.B.I. In my whole life,” Mr. Trump told Mr. Stephanopoulos dismissively. “You don’t call the F.B.I. You throw somebody out of your office, you do whatever you do.”

He added, “Give me a break — life doesn’t work that way.” Reminded that his own F.B.I. director had said such approaches should be reported, Mr. Trump said, “the F.B.I. director is wrong.” He later said that he might call the F.B.I., but only if he thought something wrong had been done. “I think maybe you do both,” he said.

Those comments stirred a fresh furor on Capitol Hill, fuelling calls for legislation requiring American political campaigns to report foreign entities that offer campaign help and emboldening Democrats pushing for Mr. Trump’s impeachment. Republicans rejected Mr. Trump’s logic, flatly saying such approaches should be reported, although they blocked a Democratic bid in the to put that into law.

In his Fox interview on Friday, Mr. Trump repeated his contention that receiving incriminating information from a foreign power was not inherently wrong. “Well, if I don’t listen, you’re not going to know,” he said.

But he insisted the real scandal was the investigation into whether his campaign had illegally coordinated with Russia during the 2016 campaign. Once again, he termed that “spying,” even though Mr. Wray, his own F.B.I. director, has rejected that term to describe investigatory activity.

“Here’s the bottom line,” Mr. Trump said. “They spied on my campaign and they got caught.”

Mr. Trump also addressed in the ABC interview one of the more damning allegations in the Mueller report: that he told his former White House counsel, Donald F.

McGahn II, to fire Mr. Mueller. The president contradicted Mr. McGahn’s account in the report, saying he never “suggested firing Mueller.”

