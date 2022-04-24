UNICEF expresses concern over violence on children in Afghanistan

-
ALSO READ
UNICEF appeals for $ 2 bn, largest-ever single-country funding, for Afghan
More than 1 million children have fled Ukraine since February 24: UNICEF
1 million Afghan children may die if urgent action not taken: Unicef
Covid-19 rolling back progress made for kids in last 75 yrs: Unicef
Joe Biden adviser Catherine Russell appointed Executive Director of UNICEF
-
The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has expressed concerns over the series of attacks that led to the deaths of over 50 boys and girls, calling it a "grave rights violations" in Afghanistan.
"In one week alone, more than 50 girls and boys have lost their lives in a series of heinous grave rights violations in Afghanistan," Paloma Escudero, UNICEF Director for Global Communication and Advocacy, was quoted by Tolo News as saying.
The UN agency also highlighted the delay in reopening of schools for girl students in Afghanistan saying, "It's been one month since Afghanistan's de facto authorities barred teenage girls from returning to school."
The Taliban regime in Afghanistan had barred girls from attending school over grade six after issuing a decree last month.
"It is our right to go back to school. We cannot take this pain anymore," UNICEF quoted Mariya a 16-year-old as saying.
"We are doing all we can to support education #ForEveryChild in #Afghanistan. @UNICEFis providing: 2 months emergency cash support for teachers School bags & supplies for 1st graders Millions of textbooks But more is needed. We won't give up on the children who need us," UNICEF informed in a tweet.
Meanwhile, the Taliban's Ministry of Education said that the schools for girls in grades 7-12 will be reopened in the near future.
"UNICEF promised to help the Ministry of Education in providing salaries for teachers. Also, the money will flow into accounts which will prevent the existence of fake teachers," Aziz Ahmad Riyan, a Taliban spokesperson was quoted as saying.
"Depriving girls from education and closing their schools have affected the government as well because it has been working on how to reopen the schools, but they are yet to find a solution. We ask the Islamic Emirate to reopen the schools for girls as soon as possible," Omarzada, a teacher said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU