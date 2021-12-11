Joe Biden adviser Catherine Russell appointed Executive Director of UNICEF

-
ALSO READ
UN appoints Joe Biden adviser Catherine Russell to head UNICEF
Climate change aggravates conflict and terrorism: UN chief Antonio Guterres
Unicef chief Henrietta Fore decides to resign over health concerns: UN
Antonio Guterres re-elected as UN Secretary General for five years
Covid-19 rolling back progress made for kids in last 75 yrs: Unicef
-
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed Catherine Russell, an adviser to to US President Joe Biden, as Executive Director of Unicef, a UN spokesman said on Friday.
She replaces Henrietta Fore, to whom Guterres expressed his gratitude for her commitment and dedicated service to the UN agency, Xinhua news agency quoted Stephane Dujarric, the Secretary-General's chief spokesman, as saying.
"Russell brings to the role decades of experience in developing innovative policy that empowers underserved communities around the world," the spokesman said.
Russell currently serves as Director of the White House Office of Presidential Personnel. From 2013 to 2017, she served as ambassador-at-large for global women's issues in the Department of State.
The Secretary-General expressed his appreciation to Fore "for her inspiring leadership of Unicef and in particular, Unicef's critical role in the global response to Covid-19 and in reimagining education", Dujarric said.
"As a result of her leadership, Unicef is now an organization with a broader array of public and private sector partnerships and a bolder focus on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals."
Russell will become the fourth woman to head the agency of 20,000 personnel, Unicef said in a statement.
"Catherine Russell will bring a wealth of expertise to Unicef's work, and I am delighted to hand over to someone with her knowledge, experience, and deep care for children and women," said Fore.
"I have no doubt that Unicef and the world's children will be in capable hands under her leadership."
Unicef said Russell will assume her new functions early in the new year.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU