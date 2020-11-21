United Kingdom signs trade deal with Canada to prepare for Brexit

-
ALSO READ
Brexit: UK, EU resume talks on future ties, as new deadline looms
UK unafraid to walk away without EU trade deal, says Brexit negotiator
UK warns EU on Brexit: We won't blink first, not scared of no-deal exit
European Union considering further legal action in Brexit standoff
PM Boris Johnson says UK will quit Brexit talks if no deal by October 15
-
The UK signed an interim trade deal with Canada on Saturday, the second major agreement the country has reached as negotiators hurry to cement trading relationships in preparation for life outside the European Union.
While Britain formally withdrew from the EU in January, it continues to trade with other countries under the bloc's umbrella during a transition period that is scheduled to end December 31.
Without a series of new bilateral agreements, trade with countries around the world may be hampered by barriers such as tariffs and increased paperwork.
The UK government says the stopgap agreement paves the way for future negotiations on a new tailor-made UK-Canada trade deal.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU