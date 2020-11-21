United Kingdom signs trade deal with Canada to prepare for Brexit

The signed an interim trade deal with on Saturday, the second major agreement the country has reached as negotiators hurry to cement trading relationships in preparation for life outside the European Union.

While Britain formally withdrew from the EU in January, it continues to trade with other countries under the bloc's umbrella during a transition period that is scheduled to end December 31.

Without a series of new bilateral agreements, trade with countries around the world may be hampered by barriers such as tariffs and increased paperwork.

The government says the stopgap agreement paves the way for future negotiations on a new tailor-made UK- trade deal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)