UNSC condemns Peshawar terrorist attack that killed over 60 people

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has condemned the terrorist attack in the Pakistani city of Peshawar that claimed the lives of more than 60 people.
"The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack that took place at the Koocha Risaldar Mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, on Friday, 4 March 2022. The attack which was claimed by ISIL-K, resulted in the death of at least 62 people and injuries to dozens more," the Council President Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, said in a statement.
The members of the Security Council expressed their condolences to the families of the victims.
The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.
"The members of the Security Council underlined the need to bring perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism to justice and urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of Pakistan and all other relevant authorities in this regard," the UNSC statement added.
The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.
They reaffirmed the need for all States to combat threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.
