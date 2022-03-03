US accuses Kremlin of 'full assault on media freedom and truth' in Russia

-
The US Department of State has accused the Kremlin of engaging in a "full assault on media freedom and the truth" in Russia after the restriction of access to the Echo of Moscow radio broadcaster and the Dozhd TV-channel (listed as foreign agents in Russia).
"Russia is engaged in an unprovoked war on Ukraine. At home, the Kremlin is engaged in a full assault on media freedom and the truth, and Moscow's efforts to mislead and suppress the truth of the brutal invasion are intensifying," the Department of State said in a statement on late Wednesday.
