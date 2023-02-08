JUST IN
Business Standard

US approves $10 billion arms sale to Poland as Ukraine war rages on

The Biden administration on Tuesday approved a $10 billion arms sale to NATO ally Poland as Russia's war in neighbouring Ukraine rages

Topics
United States | US arms sales | Poland

AP  |  Washington 

Photo by Nemesia Production on Unsplash

The Biden administration on Tuesday approved a USD 10 billion arms sale to NATO ally Poland as Russia's war in neighbouring Ukraine rages.

The State Department notified Congress that the sale comprises mid-range, mobile HIMARS artillery rocket systems, associated ammunition and related equipment.

Poland and other eastern flank NATO allies become increasingly concerned about the possibility of a new Russian offensive in Ukraine along their borders as the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion approaches toward the end of the month.

The department said the sale would support U.S. foreign policy and national security objectives by bolstering the defensive capabilities of a NATO ally. The department also said Poland is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.

The proposed sale will improve Poland's military goals of updating capability while further enhancing interoperability with the United States and other allies, it said.

Poland intends to use these defence articles and services to modernize its armed forces and expand its capability to strengthen its homeland defence and deter regional threats, the department said in a statement.

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 06:37 IST

