US approves up to $675 mn in further military aid to Ukraine: Lloyd Austin

U.S. Defence Secretary says President has approved additional military aid to worth up to $675 million.

Austin said at the start of a meeting Thursday with senior officials from allied countries at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany that Biden approved the latest tranche of U.S. assistance on Wednesday.

He said that the package includes howitzers, artillery munitions, Humvees, armored ambulances, anti-tank systems and more.

Austin gathered officials from allied countries to renew their commitment to military support for for the long haul.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)