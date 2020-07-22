US tells China to shut down its Houston consulate within 72 hours

US has asked to close its consulate in in 72 hours.

Hu Xijin, Editor-in-chief of China's state-run Global Times in a tweet said: "The US asked to close Consulate General in in 72 hours. This is a crazy move."

Earlier in the day, US media had reported that police and fire officials in responded to reports that documents were being burned in courtyard of Consulate General of in Houston.



Relations between US and China have worsened in recent times over a range of issues.

China's move to impose national security law in Hong Kong, its human rights violation in Xinjiang and territorial aggression in South China Sea have all drawn fierce criticism from Washington.

Accusing China of bullying smaller countries, US Defence Secretary Mark T Esper on Tuesday vowed to deter against China's "coercive behaviour" in the South China Sea.