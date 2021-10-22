US budget deficit hits $2.77 trillion in 2021, the second highest

-
The U.S. budget deficit totaled USD2.77 trillion for 2021, the second highest on record but an improvement from the all-time high of USD3.13 trillion reached in 2020. The deficits in both years reflect trillions of dollars in government spending to counteract the devastating effects of a global pandemic.
The Biden administration said Friday that the 2021 deficit, for the budget year that ended Sept. 30 was USD360 billion lower than 2020 as a recovering economy boosted revenues, helping to offset government spending from pandemic relief efforts.
Before the pandemic deficits of the past two years, the biggest deficit the federal government recorded was a shortfall of USD1.4 trillion in 2009 during the Obama administration as the government spent heavily to lift the country out of a severe recession following the 2008 financial crisis.
