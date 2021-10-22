US seizes made-in-China toys, popular in India, for dangerous chemicals

-
ALSO READ
About 700 buildings identified as dangerous in pre-monsoon survey: NDMC
'Toyconomy': PM Narendra Modi asks people to be vocal for local toys
McDonald's Happy Meal toys to go green globally by end of 2025
US terms China's position on Covid-19 origin probe as 'dangerous'
Amazon sued by US product-safety agency over selling defective items
-
A consignment of made-in-China toys, which are highly popular among children in India, has been seized in the US after they were found to be coated with dangerous chemicals, according to officials.
The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), ahead of the holiday shopping season, warned consumers to be extra diligent while shopping online for children's toys after the recent seizure of toys that were coated in unsafe levels of lead, cadmium and barium.
The CBP officers and a Consumer Products Safety Commission (CPSC) compliance investigator initially inspected the toys on July 16, according to an official statement.
The shipment of seven boxes, which arrived from China, included 295 packages of Lagori 7 Stones, a popular children's game in India where children throw a ball at seven stacked square stones.
The CBP detained the shipment on August 24 and submitted nine samples to theC lab for analysis, which revealed that the toys were coated in lead, cadmium and barium that exceeded safe levels for consumer products.
Thereafter, the CBP seized the shipment on October 4, the statement said.
The health and safety of our nation's children remains a priority concern for Customs and Border Protection,C and all of our consumer safety partners, said Adam Rottman, CBP's Area Port Director for the Area Port of Baltimore.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU