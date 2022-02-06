US concerned over Moscow, China's deepening ties: Russian envoy

-
-
Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said on Saturday that fears are growing in Washington that Moscow is moving closer to Beijing, reported Sputnik.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping met on Friday in China on the sidelines of the Beijing Winter Olympics and reaffirmed their close ties in the face of US pressure, prompting a wave of media attention in the West.
Antonov on the Solovyov Live show said, "Of course, the message [media coverage] was very negative. There were clear concerns about Russia and China moving closer together."
Russia is bracing for more US sanctions after seeing consensus on the move cut across party lines in Congress, said Anatoly Antonov.
"Unfortunately, we expect sanctions. There is no telling what they will be. Much of the squabbling has been about who will hit Russia harder and more painfully," Antonov added. On Friday, Xi and Putin during their talks had an in-depth and thorough exchange of views on China-Russia relations and a series of major issues that concern international strategic security and stability, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
