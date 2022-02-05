To tackle global pressure, Taliban release 14 women prisoners in Kabul

-
Amid calls mounting for answers over missing women activists, the Taliban on Friday released 14 women prisoners in Kabul to tackle global pressure.
Office of Prisons Administration of the Taliban announced that they have freed 14 women from female prison in the Afghan capital Kabul, reported Tolo News.
The body said that the inmates were let out as a result of an assessment conducted by a government delegation.
A statement sent to media by OPA read that "14 women prisoners were released on Thursday, February 3 as a result of an assessment conducted by a five-member delegation."
Deputy of the counternarcotic body in the ministry of interior affairs of the Taliban Moulayee Abdulhaq said that the prisoners released promised not to do carry out activities that harm societal order and that are illegal and/or in opposition with Sharia law, reported Tolo News.
The move comes amid reports of a second instance of missing women rights' activists--two more were allegedly abducted this week--that sparked international reactions, with many public figures and organizations demanding information about the fate of these women who have gone missing.
Zahra Mohammadi and Mursal Ayar are the two female activists who went missing two days ago. Over two weeks ago, Tamana Paryani and Parwana Ibrahimkhil went missing.
The US special envoy for Afghan women, Rina Amiri, said that if the Islamic Emirate seeks legitimacy from the world and the people inside Afghanistan, it must respect the human rights of the Afghans.
"These unjust detentions must stop. If the Taliban seek legitimacy from the Afghan people and the world they must respect Afghans' human rights - especially for women - including the freedom of expression and immediately release these women, their relatives and other activists," Amiri said on Twitter.
Some women's rights activists called on the international community to take serious steps to release of the detained female activists.
Meanwhile, the UN Mission in Afghanistan sought information from the Taliban on the latest reported detentions by the Taliban. It also repeated calls for all 'disappeared' women activists and relatives to be released.
"Urgent information sought from @moiafghanistan today by UNAMA on latest reported detentions over last 24 hrs by the Taliban of a further two women activists in Kabul. UN repeats its call for all 'disappeared' women activists and relatives to be released," the UN Mission said in a tweet.
