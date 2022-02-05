Pence says he had 'no right' to overturn results of 2020 US election

Former US Vice President has said that he had "no right" to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The remarks were made during an event in Florida in response to former President Donald Trump's claim that Pence "could" have changed the outcome of the White House race, Xinhua news agency reported.

"President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election," Pence said. "The presidency belongs to the American people, and the American people alone."

"Under the Constitution, I had no right to change the outcome of our election," the Republican from Indiana added.

Trump has attacked Pence for certifying the Electoral College results of the 2020 presidential election on January 6, 2021, in which Democrat Joe Biden won.

Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol and interrupted the process that day, leading to his second impeachment by the House of Representatives shortly before he stepped down.

A House select committee is investigating the Capitol riot.

The Republican National Committee on Friday voted formally to censure Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, the only two Republicans in the Jan. 6 committee, over their participation in the probe.

--IANS

int/shs

