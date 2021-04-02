US condemns conviction of seven pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong

-
The United States condemns the conviction of seven activists who took part in anti-government protests in Hong Kong by the Chinese and Hong Kong authorities, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday.
"Today's convictions in Hong Kong of seven pro-democracy activists on politically-motivated charges once again show the degree to which the PRC and Hong Kong authorities seek to crush all forms of peaceful dissent in the city," Price said during a press briefing as reported by Sputnik.
Price said the United States continues to condemn China's actions in Hong Kong.
According to Sputnik, earlier on Thursday, seven activists in Hong Kong were convicted for organizing and taking part in anti-government protests in 2019. Among the seven convicted is the owner of the Apple Daily Jimmy Lai, founder of the Democratic Party Martin Lee, and five former lawmakers.
Subversion was made a criminally punishable offence in Hong Kong last year under the Beijing-drafted national security law. According to Beijing, the legislation criminalizes activities related to terrorism, separatism, subversion of state power and collusion with foreign forces, while local pro-democracy activists and certain Western nations claim that the law undermines Hong Kong's civil liberties and democratic freedoms.
