JUST IN
Nearly one million immigrants gained US citizenship in FY22: Report
US Congress sends bill on same-sex marriage to White House after approval
US adds 6 Pakistani firms to 'unsafeguarded' nuclear proliferation list
Covid burden falls in Africa but vigilance crucial in year-end season: WHO
US-India ties are strong; grateful for their G20 leadership: White House
US basketball player Griner freed in prisoners' exchange with Russia
'Unrestrained' supply of western weapons complicating Ukraine unrest: Iran
South Dakota governor orders review of Chinese stake in state investments
US govt aware of long delays in Indian visa appointments: White House
Republicans cornered to publicise Jan 6 panel findings on Capitol riots
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Covid burden falls in Africa but vigilance crucial in year-end season: WHO
Nearly one million immigrants gained US citizenship in FY22: Report
Business Standard

US Congress sends bill on same-sex marriage to White House after approval

The US Congress approved a bill on same-sex marriage and sent it to the White House

Topics
US Congress | US Senate | White House

IANS  |  Washington 

US Congress. File Photo: Commons

The US Congress approved a bill on same-sex marriage and sent it to the White House.

The House of Representatives passed the Respect for Marriage Act in a 258-169-1 vote on Thursday, a week after it went through the Senate, reports Xinhua news agency.

In a statement, President Joe Biden called the approval "a critical step to ensure that Americans have the right to marry the person they love".

"The bipartisan passage of the Respect for Marriage Act will give peace of mind to millions of LGBTQI+ and interracial couples who are now guaranteed the rights and protections to which they and their children are entitled," Biden was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the White House.

The President further said that "we must never stop fighting for full equality for LGBTQI+ Americans and all Americans".

The legislation was introduced this summer after a conservative Supreme Court justice signaled that rulings on marriage equality and contraception should be reconsidered.

While the bill would not set a national requirement that all states must legalise same-sex marriage, it would require individual states to recognise another state's legal marriage.

In the event the Supreme Court might overturn its 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges decision that legalised same-sex marriage, a state could still pass a law to ban same-sex marriage, but that state would be required to recognise a same-sex marriage from another state.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on US Congress

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 11:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.