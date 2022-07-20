US House approves law to protect same-sex marriage, retort to high court

-
The US House overwhelmingly approved legislation Tuesday to protect same-sex and interracial marriages amid concerns that the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade abortion access could jeopardise other rights criticised by many conservative Americans.
The vote was 267-157, with dozens of Republican joining Democrats for passage.
With a robust but lopsided debate, Democrats argued intensely in favour of enshrining marriage equality in federal law, while Republicans steered clear of openly rejecting gay marriage. Instead leading Republicans portrayed the bill as unnecessary amid other issues facing the nation.
Tuesday's election-year roll call was partly political strategy, forcing all House members, Republicans and Democrats, to go on the record with their views. It also reflected the legislative branch pushing back against an aggressive court that has sparked fears it may revisit apparently settled U.S. laws.
For me, this is personal, said Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y., who said he was among the openly gay members of the House.
Imagine telling the next generation of Americans, my generation, we no longer have the right to marry, he said. Congress can't allow that to happen.
Wary of political fallout, GOP leaders did not direct their lawmakers to hold the party line against the bill, aides said. Dozens of Republicans joined Democrats in voting for passage.
While the Respect for Marriage Act is expected to pass the House, with a Democratic majority, it is almost certain to stall in the evenly split Senate, where most Republicans would likely join a filibuster to block it.
