JUST IN
US 'containing' others, world should be multi-polar: Russian leader
US won't agree to 2022 patent waivers for Covid tests, treatments
Ethiopia receives 25,000 tons of food grain from Ukraine amid drought
Toshkhana controversy: Want to return Graff watch, says Dubai businessman
US records 4,500 deaths from flu this season, witnesses 8.7 mn cases
Workplace harassment widespread, especially among young, migrants: Survey
Nasa's Orion capsule flies over Apollo landing sites, heads home
Russia unleashes missile attacks but Ukraine says most shot down
For Oxford English Dictionary, the word of the year goes full goblin mode
Covid was man-made virus, says scientist who worked at Wuhan lab
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Oil prices rise today after price cap on Russian crude, OPEC+ meeting
Business Standard

US 'containing' others, world should be multi-polar: Russian leader

The world should be multi-polar, but the US attempts to restrain the development of other countries to maintain its hegemony, said Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the Russian State Duma

Topics
Russia | United States | Moscow

IANS  |  Moscow 

US, United States
Photo: ANI

The world should be multi-polar, but the US attempts to restrain the development of other countries to maintain its hegemony, said Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the Russian State Duma.

"Washington and its Western allies use various methods -- imposing illegal sanctions, blackmailing, intimidating, inflating conflicts -- in a bid to destroy other countries' traditional values, history, culture and religion," Volodin said at the 15th plenary session of the Collective Security Treaty Organization's Parliamentary Assembly (CSTO PA) held in Moscow on Monday.

He noted that the US and its Western allies were used to interfering in the internal affairs of other states and undermining their economies, Xinhua news agency reported.

Volodin, who is also the CSTO PA chairman, stressed that in the face of the challenges and threats, the CSTO member states should find common solutions to ensuring information security, countering terrorism and protecting traditional values.

Founded in 1992, the CSTO groups six former Soviet republics with the aim of safeguarding peace and stability in Eurasia.

--IANS

int/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Russia

First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 08:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.