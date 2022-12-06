JUST IN
US records 4,500 deaths from flu this season, witnesses 8.7 mn cases
Workplace harassment widespread, especially among young, migrants: Survey
Nasa's Orion capsule flies over Apollo landing sites, heads home
Russia unleashes missile attacks but Ukraine says most shot down
For Oxford English Dictionary, the word of the year goes full goblin mode
Covid was man-made virus, says scientist who worked at Wuhan lab
Ukraine reports new wave of Russian strikes across country, many killed
Dominique Lapierre, French author of The City of Joy', dies aged 91
Russian media reported unexplained blasts at 2 military air bases
Symptoms of long Covid in children may change over time: Lancet study
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
US records 4,500 deaths from flu this season, witnesses 8.7 mn cases
Business Standard

Toshkhana controversy: Want to return Graff watch, says Dubai businessman

A Dubai-based businessman, who claimed that he bought a multi-million dollar luxury watch gifted to former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, said that he wants to return it to its rightful owner

Topics
Dubai | Mohammed bin Salman

Press Trust of India  |  Dubai 

Imran Khan
Pakistan's Former PM Imran Khan

A Dubai-based businessman, who claimed that he bought a multi-million dollar luxury watch gifted to former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on Monday said that he wants to return the prized possession to its rightful owner.

The expensive Graff wristwatch, worth USD 2 million, was part of the gifts whose alleged sale landed Khan to the Toshkhana controversy, which resulted in his disqualification from contesting elections after he was charged with making "false statements and erroneous declarations".

The businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor

has claimed that he bought the watch from Khan through his trusted family friend, Farah Gig, after paying a hefty amount of money.

However, he now regrets the decision and is willing to part with it to end the controversy surrounding the watch in Pakistan. As an ordinary Pakistani, and as a token of gratitude toward Saudi Arabia, if given the opportunity, I would like to return this watch to its rightful owner so that this controversy ends once and for all, Zahoor said in a statement.

He said that he bought the watch with lots of pride because it is the only piece in the world that has the image of our Holy Kaaba. He said that he is "extremely unhappy with how the story has unfolded and regrets how his image has been tarnished by the Pakistani media".

When I came to know it is available for sale, I did not want to miss the opportunity, being worried it may end up in wrong hands especially the way it was marketed in Dubai through various social media platforms, he said.

There have been numerous allegations and counter-allegations between Pakistan's government and opposition since the news of the Toshakhana sale surfaced in the media.

According to the Pakistani law, overseas presents need to be deposited in the Toshakhana or treasury for valuation before allowing a recipient to keep it. Officials in the government are required to report any gifts they receive, but they have a threshold below which they don't have to disclose the full value. Larger gifts are sent to Toshakhana, although the recipient may be able to buy them back at a discount of up to 50 per cent.

Khan and his wife are said to have retained all 112 gifts from the Toshakhana of the Pakistan Government for a payment of less than 40 million Pakistani rupees.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Dubai

First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 07:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.