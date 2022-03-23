US could face more Covid lockdowns if cases go up again due to new variant

-
ALSO READ
Hong Kong public gears up to vote as new election laws comes in effect
Hong Kong Covid-19 cases cross 1 million amid fifth wave of disease
Hong Kong election under new law marks culmination of Beijing's campaign
Hong Kong Alliance hits back at Lam for striking group from firms' registry
Hong Kong independence activist Leung released from prison after 4 years
-
The United States could face more COVID-19 lockdowns if cases go up once again due to the latest variant, even as the most cautious begin to shrug off their virus fears once-and-for-all, British paper Daily Mail has reported, citing the top U.S. infectious-disease expert.
Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease and adviser to U.S. President Joe Biden, said easing restrictions, waning protection from vaccines and the rise of the BA.2 subvariant around the world could bring on another wave of rising infections to the United States.
"We generally follow what goes on in the UK by about two to three weeks," Fauci said.
"I would not be surprised in the next few weeks, given the fact that we've begun to open up, and we have an increase in the BA.2 variant, that we'll be seeing an increase in cases," Fauci said in a CNN interview last week.
At the height of the Omicron surge, the United States hit an all-time record of well over a million new infections every day, the report said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU