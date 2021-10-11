US delegation holds talks with Taliban for first time since Aug withdrawal

The U. S. called the “candid and professional” in their first official meeting since the chaotic American withdrawal from in August, with weekend talks focusing on wide-ranging issues including security, terrorism and human rights.

The discussions in Doha, Qatar, covered the need for safe passage of U. S. citizens, other foreign nationals and Afghan partners, State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement Sunday. The U. S. also called for “the meaningful participation of women and girls in all aspects of Afghan society.”

“The two sides also discussed the United States’ provision of robust humanitarian assistance, directly to the Afghan people,” Price said, adding that “the will be judged on its actions, not only its words.”

The talks were the first formal engagement between the State Department and the since the U. S. evacuated its diplomats and troops from Kabul. It also comes after the U. K. diplomats met with Taliban officials in last week.

The Biden administration has wrestled with how to deal with the Taliban, which control Afghanistan’s government but are officially labeled a terrorist organization and haven’t been given access to the country’s central bank reserves. This lack of access to reserves has led to a cash crunch in Afghan economy, which threatens to develop into a humanitarian crisis.

The Afghan Foreign Ministry said the two-day talks “went well” with Taliban representatives welcoming the offer of aid and making their stand that humanitarian assistance should not be linked with political issues.

Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi headed the Taliban delegation in Doha, Suhail Shaheen, the country’s permanent representative to the United Nations, seperately told Bloomberg News.

The full implementation of the Doha agreement would be the best way to to resolve problems and should be made to “restore diplomatic relations to a better state,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted by Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Twitter. The ministry was referring to an accord signed last year between the Trump administration and the militant group that paved the way for the eventual withdrawal of U. S. troops.

After sweeping to power in late August, the Taliban have seen their authority challenged by Islamic State fighters, prompting fears that the country could descend into civil war once again. More than 40 people were believed killed on Friday after a suspected Islamic State suicide bomber attacked a mosque in the northern city of Kunduz.

U. S. officials have said they’re still trying to help Afghans who want to flee the country, including vulnerable women and girls and some of the thousands of people who worked with the U. S. government over the course of a 20-year occupation. Several dozen American citizens -- mostly of Afghan descent -- are also estimated to remain in the country.

The Taliban said in the statement the government will help facilitate the “principled movement of foreign nationals,” without giving further details.