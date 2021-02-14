US Deputy Press Secy TJ Ducklo resigns after threatening reporter

-
US Deputy Press Secretary TJ Ducklo is resigning after he threatened to "destroy" a female reporter for investigating aspects of his private life.
"I am devastated to have embarrassed and disappointed my White House colleagues and President [Joe] Biden, and after a discussion with White House communications leadership tonight, I resigned my position and will not be returning from administrative leave," Ducklo said in a statement he posted on Twitter on Saturday.
On Friday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that Ducklo was suspended without pay for one week and was not going to be assigned to work with Politico reporters once he returned.
People magazine earlier reported that Ducklo was dating Axios political reporter Alexi McCammond, who covered President Joe Biden's election campaign. As the story emerged, Ducklo threatened Politico reporter Tara Palmeri, who was investigating the story, and threatened to destroy her. His threat was then reported by Vanity Fair magazine.
Ducklo has repeatedly apologized for his behavior.
