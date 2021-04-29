US determined to help people of India in moment of crisis: NSA Sullivan

-
The United States is determined to help the people of India in this moment of crisis, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said here as the first shipment of key life-saving medical supplies for the country took off from California.
"The United States is determined to help the people of India. We will continue to stand together in our shared battle against COVID-19," Sullivan said in a tweet on Wednesday soon after the White House announced it was delivering emergency COVID-19 supplies worth more than USD100 million in the coming days to India.
The move by the Biden administration came days after Sullivan, in a call with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval, announced a series of COVID-19 relief aid to India.
On Monday, President Joe Biden spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The US President is believed to have pledged all support that India would need in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Biden has directed the entire administration to work on a war footing to save lives in India. The Pentagon is deploying its resources as well.
USIAD said that it is airlifting vital medical supplies to India to save lives, stop the spread of COVID-19, and meet the urgent health needs of the Indian people.
"We're sending critical oxygen and O2 related supplies, N95 masks, & rapid diagnostic testing kits to India w/more on the way soon," it tweeted.
In a tweet, Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said the US cannot remain isolationist because COVID-19 variants in India can jump on a plane or hop on a ship and easily come and dismantle America's pandemic progress.
"That's why we're sending vaccines & supplies," he added.
In a separate tweet, Senator Ed Markey said it was America's moral obligation to support other nations like India that are facing deadly COVID-19 outbreaks.
We're asking Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson for their plans to make their vaccines accessible to those who desperately need them. A global pandemic demands global solutions, he said.
Congresswoman Sheila Jackson-Lee welcomed the US aid to India.
Applauding President Biden for his help for India. We should continue to monitor India's needs and provide resources to them as soon as they need them. needed. I am very pleased to note that Pakistan is offering ambulance support to India, she said.
I hope this will be an opportunity for these two countries to work together. And I mourn the loss of the thousands of people who have lost their lives in India due to COVID-19, Jackson-Lee said.
