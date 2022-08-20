US dooms Europe to hunger, cold, isolation, says Russian parliament leader

-
ALSO READ
40 million more pushed into acute hunger last year: United Nations
Obesity is stalking poor countries, where hunger once reigned
Unresolved Ukraine crisis can derail global effort to end hunger: India
Russia loses all 4 elections to UN committees; Global isolation for Moscow
Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik ends hunger strike: Jail official
-
Washington has doomed Europe to hunger, cold and isolation, said Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of Russia's lower parliament house, the State Duma.
The US sells gas to Europe, which is already hit by record inflation, at much higher prices than in the domestic market, thus weakening the competitiveness of the European Union economies, Volodin wrote on Telegram on Friday.
The abnormal heat in Europe has hit the agriculture sector hard and the harvest was significantly less than 2021, while electricity shortages have resulted in power price hikes, he noted as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.
It was under pressure from Washington that some European states have refused Russian energy, severed economic cooperation with Russia, and banned the entry of Russian citizens, Volodin said.
"Washington is ready to do everything to maintain its power over the world, sacrificing for this the welfare of citizens and the economy of European countries," he added.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU