JUST IN
US Dy Secy discusses Pak's efforts to recover from floods with FM Bilawal
Pakistan's central bank slashes GDP growth forecast to below 3-4%
Germany returns to coal as energy crisis overpowers climate targets
Turkish President Erdogan vows to sharply ease inflation next year
WTO rejects US move for 'Made in China' labeling on Hong Kong goods
Global shares regaining stability, but face most monthly losses since 2008
Pakistan's economic crisis deepens amid growing political turmoil
China will work to promote strategic partnership, Xi tells Australian PM
Mexico plans to ask US Prez Biden for up to $48 bn for solar projects
China's budget deficit hits record $1.1 trillion on Covid zero slump
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
South Korea, US mulling live-fire drills to mark 70th yr of alliance
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

US Dy Secy discusses Pak's efforts to recover from floods with FM Bilawal

'They also discussed the upcoming International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan to be held in Geneva on January 9, 2023'

Topics
Pakistan  | Floods | Bilawal Bhutto

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

Pakistan floods
Photo: Bloomberg

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and discussed Pakistan's ongoing efforts to recover from the devastating floods.

Pakistan witnessed unprecedented monsoon rains over the summer that put a third of the country underwater, damaged two million homes and killed more than 1,700 people.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and they discussed Pakistan's continuing efforts to recover from the devastating floods, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday.

They also discussed the upcoming International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan to be held in Geneva on January 9, 2023, Price said.

During the meeting, Sherman also expressed condolences for Pakistani lives lost in recent terrorist attacks, even as they committed to strengthen counterterrorism cooperation between the two nations.

They also spoke about economic, energy, and environmental cooperation, Price said. Sherman and Zardari also discussed the Taliban's deplorable decision to further restrict women's and girls' access to education, Price added.

The Taliban rulers on Tuesday banned university education for women nationwide, as they took decisive steps to crush their right to education and freedom.

It was a far cry from their promise of a softer rule when they seized power last year, with the Taliban regime strongly implementing their strict interpretation of the Islamic law, or Sharia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Pakistan

First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 11:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.