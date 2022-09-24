JUST IN
Ukraine attracted $11 bn through World Bank since conflict with Russia
As Biden stresses reform, Quad nations commit themselves to expand UNSC
Russia's referendum a 'sham', US will never recognise annexation: Biden
7 people killed, 41 others injured in a blast in Afghanistan's Kabul
US ups diplomatic efforts with China on Taiwan, support to Russia
Pakistan seeks peace with all its neighbours including India: PM Shehbaz
Floods left behind an 'ocean of human suffering': Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif
US seeks stronger labour, environmental standards in Asia to counter China
Euro, sterling plunge on dour business activity data, UK mini-budget
Australian lawmakers pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, discuss republic
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics
Ukraine attracted $11 bn through World Bank since conflict with Russia
Business Standard

Pakistan FM calls for urgent assistance to countries facing multiple crisis

Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called for urgent assistance to more than 50 developing countries trapped in multiple crises.

Topics
Pakistan  | Bilawal Bhutto

IANS  |  United Nations 

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari
Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari

Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called for urgent assistance to more than 50 developing countries trapped in multiple crises.

"Our countries and people confront monumental challenges. We need to change the policies and structures that perpetuate inequality and poverty," he told the annual ministerial meeting of the Group of 77 and China, which is chaired by Pakistan this year.

Noting that the world is facing "triple interlocking crises of food, fuel and finance," he called for larger official development assistance and concessional finance to developing countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

As part of the UN Secretary-General's proposal, Zardari welcomed a $500 billion stimulus programme to revive the economies and development objectives of those countries in extreme economic distress.

Additionally, the Minister urged the World Food Programme to provide emergency food supplies to 250 million people in food distress.

During a subsequent press conference, Zardari called for "generous" international assistance during the next phase of his country's reconstruction and rehabilitation effort.

Pakistan was ravaged by devastating floods this month, which killed more than 1,500 people and caused damage estimated at $30 billion.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Pakistan

First Published: Sat, September 24 2022. 10:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.