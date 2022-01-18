US economy has never worked fairly for Black Americans: Janet Yellen

-
ALSO READ
India 'poor and very unequal' with affluent elite: World Inequality Report
US Treasury likely to run out of cash before end of December: CBO
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen agenda bogs down with key posts unfilled
Uttarakhand: Jim Corbett Park may be renamed 'Ramganga National Park'
Joe Biden signs bill to fast-track process to raise govt's debt limit
-
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that the country's economy "has never worked fairly for Black Americans" and there is much more work needed to be done to narrow racial wealth gap.
"From Reconstruction, to Jim Crow, to the present day, our economy has never worked fairly for Black Americans - or, really, for any American of colour," Yellen said in prepared remarks on Monday at the National Action Network's Annual King Day Breakfast to honour the civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy of justice and equality.
"Since taking office last January, our administration has tried to change that; to ensure that neither the figurative bank of justice - nor any literal economic institution - fails to work for people of colour," she said.
Yellen noted that the Treasury Department has taken a number of actions to make the department more inclusive, including completing Treasury's first equity review, hiring the Department's first ever counsellor on racial equity, and implementing pandemic relief bills with equity in mind, reports Xinhua news agency.
"Of course, no one program and no one administration can make good on the hopes and aspirations that Dr. King had for our country. There is still much more work Treasury needs to do to narrow the racial wealth divide," Yellen said.
"We also know that progress requires a constellation of actors across generations, in and out of government... I look forward to continuing the effort for racial and economic equality in 2022," she added.
The racial wealth gap in the US has widened notably over the past few decades.
The average Black and Hispanic or Latino households now earn about half as much as the average White household and own only about 15 to 20 per cent as much net wealth, according to research conducted by economists at the Federal Reserve.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU