Uttarakhand: Jim Corbett Park may be renamed 'Ramganga National Park'

Jim Corbett National Park, a world-renowned tiger reserve in Uttarakhand, may be renamed as Ramganga National Park in the future.
Union Minister of State for Forest and Environment Ashwini Kumar Choubey hinted about the change in name of India's first national park which is spread over an area of ??about 521 km. He recently mentioned it in a museum guest book on his tour of the park.
He wrote that the name of Jim Corbett National Park should be changed to Ramganga National Park.
Jim Corbett National Park Director Rahul confirmed this but declined to comment further.
However, wildlife lovers have expressed their displeasure over the probable name change. Wildlife lover Prakash Kimothi said, "We should focus more on preserving our heritage than changing the name."
If the Jim Corbett park's name is changed, it will not be the first time. The park, which was named Hailey National Park at its inception in 1936, was renamed after hunter-turned-conservationist Jim Corbett two decades later. However, for some time in between it was also named Ramganga National Park as the Ramganga, a tributary of the Ganges, passes through it.
Most of the park falls in the Nainital district and is renowned for its healthy density of tigers.
