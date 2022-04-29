US economy posts surprise contraction, belying solid consumer picture

The shrank for the first time since 2020, reflecting an import surge tied to robust .

While the surprise contraction adds to political headaches for President Joe Biden, it’s unlikely to dissuade the Federal Reserve from hiking interest rates aggressively to combat .

Gross domestic product fell at a 1.4 per cent annualised rate in the first quarter following a 6.9 per cent pace at the end of last year, the Commerce Department’s preliminary estimate showed on Thursday. The median projection in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 1 per cent increase.

The report is more an illustration of how GDP calculations tend to be volatile from quarter to quarter, not necessarily indicating weakness in the or a sign of recession. The contraction was due to a jump in imports and a drop in exports, coupled with a slower buildup of businesses’ stockpiles. On a year-over-year basis, the grew 3.6 per cent.

Together, trade and inventories subtracted about 4 percentage points from headline growth. Government spending shrank, also weighing on GDP. But real final sales to domestic purchasers, a measure of underlying demand that strips out the trade and inventories components, accelerated to a 2.6 per cent annualised rate.



