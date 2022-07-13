US Embassy in Colombo cancels consular services for next two days

-
The US Embassy in Colombo on Wednesday cancelled its consular services as a precaution for the next two days, amidst the deepening political turmoil and economic crisis in Sri Lanka.
"Out of an abundance of caution, Consular is canceling our Wednesday afternoon services (American citizen services and NIV passback) as well as all consular services on Thursday," the embassy tweeted.
"We apologise for any inconvenience and will reschedule all canceled appointments," it added.
Sri Lanka's embattled President Gotabaya on Wednesday fled to the Maldives on a military jet, hours before he was supposed to step down in the face of a public revolt against him and his family for mishandling the economy that has bankrupted the country. The government has also imposed a state of emergency in the country.
The anti-government protesters, who are also demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, were planning to hold demonstrations against him, media reports said on Wednesday. Wickremesinghe has already offered to resign.
The protesters, who stormed the three main buildings in the capital, the President's House, the presidential secretariat and the prime minister's official residence, Temple Trees, demanding the resignation of President Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Wickremesinghe, are still occupying them.
Sri Lanka, a country of 22 million people, is under the grip of an unprecedented economic turmoil, the worst in seven decades, leaving millions struggling to buy food, medicine, fuel and other essentials. Prime Minister Wickremesinghe last week said Sri Lanka is now a bankrupt country.
