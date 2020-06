US employers laid-off 7.7 mn workers in April amid Covid-19 outbreak

US employers laid off 7.7 million workers in April due to the deep economic hole that was created by the closure of thousands of offices, restaurants, stores and schools during the (Covid-19) pandemic.

The Labour Department also said in a report on Tuesday that job openings plummeted and hiring all but disappeared in April. The number of available jobs fell 16% from March, to 5 million. Hires declined 31% to 3.5 million.

The grim April which followed an even bleaker March with 11.5 million layoffs suggests that the could take time to recover nearly a decade's worth of gains that vanished in about 60 days. Hiring did a rebound in May as 2.5 million jobs were added on net, the government said in a separate report Friday.





But those gains appeared to reflect temporarily laid-off employees returning to work and increases in people with part-time jobs, rather than an at full throttle.

The Tuesday report shows how employers responded quickly to the pandemic by furloughing or laying off workers in March, though that slowed the following month as consumer spending appeared to bottom out and even recover slightly.

The next several months could be a challenge as monthly hiring was only at 60% of 2019's average. There are 4.6 job openings for each unemployed worker, meaning it will likely take time for the to return to its pre- health.