US firms face rising costs, labour shortages amid supply chain disruptions

-
ALSO READ
US Federal Reserve keeps countercyclical capital buffer at zero
US economy making welcome progress but still far from goals: Fed's Brainard
World shares gain ahead of US jobs data, Fed chair comments
Fed balm lifts European shares to record high amid tussle over yuan
Cyberattack on US govt agencies still underway: FBI, intelligence agencies
-
US firms are facing rising costs and labour shortages amid supply chain disruptions, according to a Federal Reserve survey.
"Several Districts cited the positive effects on the economy of increased vaccination rates and relaxed social distancing measures, while they also noted the adverse impacts of supply chain disruptions," the Fed said in its latest survey on Wednesday, known as the Beige Book, based on information collected from its 12 regional reserve banks.
"It remained difficult for many firms to hire new workers, especially low-wage hourly workers, truck drivers, and skilled trades-people.
The lack of job candidates prevented some firms from increasing output and, less commonly, led some businesses to reduce their hours of operation," it said.
The survey also revealed that continuing supply chain disruptions intensified cost pressures as input costs continued to increase across the board, reports Xinhua news agency.
"Strengthening demand, however, allowed some businesses, particularly manufacturers, builders, and transportation companies, to pass through much of the cost increases to their customers," the survey said, adding US businesses anticipate facing cost increases and charging higher prices in coming months.
Fed Governor Lael Brainard said that the supply-demand mismatches at the sectoral level, which pushed up consumer prices and held back more hiring, are likely to be temporary, and urged the central bank to remain steady on its ultra-loose monetary policy.
The overall US economy expanded at a moderate pace from early April to late May, a somewhat faster rate than the prior reporting period, according to the Fed survey.
The Fed has pledged to keep its benchmark interest rates unchanged at the record-low level of near zero, while continuing its asset purchase program at least at the current pace of $120 billion per month, until the economic recovery makes "substantial further progress".
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU