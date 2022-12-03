JUST IN
Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada
Elizabeth Holmes appeals her Theranos fraud conviction, prison term
US health officials prepare to end mpox emergency as cases dwindle
US, France to form united front to ask Vladimir Putin to end Ukraine war
India is a part of me, says Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
UN human rights chief condemns new Myanmar death sentences to crush Oppn
I have experienced racism in my life, says UK PM Rishi Sunak
European Union reaches deal for $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil
China's 2023 F1 Grand Prix will not take place due to Covid-19 pandemic
Putin fell down the stairs at his home and soiled himself amid health woes
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Hate speech soars on Twitter under Elon Musk, he says 'utterly false'
Business Standard

US freight rail labour union angered by 'one-two punch' from politicians

The majority of US freight rail workers, said the union, had voted to reject the labour agreement that the Biden administration and Democrats backed

Topics
United States | Labour laws

IANS  |  Washington 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The Railroad Workers United (RWU) in the US has expressed anger at both the Democratic and Republican Parties.

On Friday, President Joe Biden signed a measure implementing a labour agreement between freight rail carriers and unionised workers that his administration brokered this fall, reports Xinhua news agency.

Congress cleared the bill on Thursday but the Senate rejected an amendment to grant seven days of paid sick leave to rail workers.

"A second defeat" was delivered by Republicans, most of whom refused to support a mandate that all railroad workers receive seven days of paid sick leave.

In a statement late Friday, the labour union said that it "finds it despicable -- but not surprising -- that both political parties opted to side with Big Business over working people yesterday and vote against the interests of railroad workers -- not once, but twice, within hours".

"We suffered a one-two punch at the hands of, first the Democratic Party; the second served up by the Republicans," the union wrote.

The majority of US freight rail workers, said the union, had voted to reject the labour agreement that the Biden administration and Democrats backed.

However, lawmakers "simply overrode our voices and desires", it said.

"This one-two punch from the two political parties is despicable," RWU General Secretary Jason Doering said in a statement.

"Politicians are happy to voice platitudes and heap praise upon us for our heroism throughout the pandemic, the essential nature of our work, the difficult and dangerous and demanding conditions of our jobs," Doering stressed.

"Yet when the steel hits the rail, they back the powerful and wealthy Class One rail carriers every time."

Rail workers previously threatened to strike across the US if they failed to reach a labour agreement by December 9.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on United States

First Published: Sat, December 03 2022. 10:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.