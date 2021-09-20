US futures fall over 1% on growth worries amid Covid, focus turns to Fed

-
ALSO READ
Wall Street: Futures tumble on growth worries, Chinese tech rout
Dollar hits 4-month high against euro on Federal Reserve's taper talk
Global Markets: US stock futures buoyant on easing inflation fears
US Treasury yields extend rising run on Federal Reserve's taper talk
Gold firms above key $1,800 level ahead of US Fed policy verdict
-
U.S. stock index futures fell 1% on Monday, as investors worried about rising COVID-19 cases and the pace of economic growth at the start of a week in which the Federal Reserve will decide on potentially tapering its massive pandemic-era stimulus.
Futures tracking the blue-chip Dow index, which mainly comprises stocks reliant on a steady economic recovery, were down 1.5% by 04:31 a.m. ET.
Wall Street's main indexes have been hurt this month by fears of potentially higher corporate tax rates denting earnings and have shrugged off signs inflation might have peaked. The benchmark S&P 500 is on track to snap a seven-month gaining streak.
All eyes on Wednesday will be on the Fed's policy meeting, where the central bank is expected to lay the groundwork for a tapering, although the consensus is for an actual announcement to be delayed until the November or December meetings.
"Anything pointing to a November tapering decision may support the U.S. dollar further and perhaps extend the latest setback in equities," said Charalambos Pissouros, head of research at JFD Group.
"Market participants may also be eager to find out whether this could also result in earlier rate hikes." Global equity markets have also been on edge recently over deepening troubles at China Evergrande, the world's most indebted property developer.
Its shares sank more than 15% on Monday on worries about its ability to repay a small portion of its $305 billion debt due this Thursday.
In the United States, S&P 500 e-minis were down 1.23%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 1.05%.
Economically sensitive industrials Boeing Co and Caterpillar Inc slipped 1.7% and 1.9%, respectively.
Banking stocks including Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of America Corp fell between 1.8% and 2.7% in premarket trading, tracking U.S. Treasury yields.
A slate of U.S.-listed Chinese stocks including Weibo Corp , Bilibili Inc, Vipshop Holdings Ltd and Pinduoduo Inc shed between 3.4% and 5.4% amid a widening regulatory crackdown in China.
Heavyweight technology-related stocks, which have tended to perform better during times of economic uncertainty, were among the smallest decliners.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU