US has become 'troublemaker' in South China Sea, says Chinese military

The United States has become a "troublemaker" and "accident-maker" in the South Sea, rather than a "defender" of free navigation and overflight, a Chinese military said on Thursday.

Speaking at a press briefing, China's Ministry of National Defense spokesperson Tan Kefei said the US has aggravated tension by blatantly sending military ships and aircraft to the South Sea.

Tan said free navigation and overflight have never been a problem in the South Sea.

"We all know that since last year, the U.S. military has caused a submarine collision and an air crash in the South China Sea," said the spokesperson was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

Further, Tan added that several severe accidents in other sea areas in recent years also resulted from actions of ships and aircraft.

China continues to claim a wide swathe of the which is inconsistent with the 1982 Law of the Sea Convention.

The United States has repeatedly called on China to conform its maritime claims to international law as reflected in the Law of the Sea Convention, to comply with the decision of the arbitral tribunal in its award of July 12, 2016, in The Arbitration.

It has also called China to cease its unlawful and coercive activities in the

