7 military aircrafts of Chinese PLA enter Taiwan's air defence zone

-
ALSO READ
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan's defence zone, 7th intrusion in Dec
Joe Biden says he and Xi Jinping agreed to abide by Taiwan agreement
China sends 8 aircraft into Taiwan's ADIZ amid visit of US lawmakers
More Chinese ships tried to enter Japan's territorial waters in 2021
Delhi airport sees record number of passengers after second Covid-19 wave
-
Taiwan has reported another incursion by Chinese warplanes as seven military aircraft of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) enter the self-ruled island's air defense identification zone (ADIZ)on Tuesday.
Five People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane, and one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare airplane flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan's ADIZ, according to Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND).
In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the PLAAF planes, reported Taiwan News.
A total of nine Chinese aircraft have been spotted in Taiwan's identification zone so far this month, including five fighter jets and four spotter planes.
Since September last year, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan's ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone.
Air Defence Identification Zone(ADIZ) is an area that extends beyond a country's airspace. It is the area where aircraft are asked to identify themselves by the air traffic controllers.
Gray zone conflicts are activities by a state that is harmful to another state and are sometimes considered to be acts of war, but are not legally acts of war.
The number of flights is expected to increase further as tensions rise over major political events on two sides of the Taiwan Strait in 2022, Taiwan News reported.
Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.
Taipei, on the other hand, has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US, which has been repeatedly opposed by Beijing. China has threatened that "Taiwan's independence" means war.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU