US held intensive consultations with allies on military coup in Myanmar

The United States has had intensive consultations with its allies regarding the situation in Myanmar following the military coup, the White House said Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday (local time).
"We have had intensive consultations at multiple levels with our allies and partners in the region and around the world," Psaki said during a press briefing.
When asked about whether President Joe Biden's statement on possible reinforcement of sanctions on Myanmar was a warning to China specifically, the Press Secretary said, "It's a message to all countries in the region and countries who will be asked to respond or to consider what the appropriate response will be in reaction to the events that have happened over the past few days."
On the issue of whether Washington recognises the military leadership of Myanmar, she responded that the White House's statement makes clear the US's stance.
"The United States removed sanctions on Burma over the past decade based on progress toward democracy. The reversal of that progress will necessitate an immediate review of our sanction laws and authorities, followed by appropriate action," Biden said in a statement.
The White House said the United States has already had intensive consultations with allies and partners on the situation in Myanmar.
Earlier on Monday, media reported that the Myanmar military detained State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint, and some members of the country's ruling party.
The military had vowed to take action against what they say was voter fraud in the November 8 election. Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy won the election.
