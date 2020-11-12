JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Greece to impose nationwide curfew as daily coronavirus deaths rise
Business Standard

US hits new all-time single-day high with 136,325 coronavirus cases

The United States hit a record-setting 136,325 new daily cases of the novel coronavirus disease, the latest data from Johns Hopkins University revealed

Topics
Coronavirus | USA

ANI  |  US 

Coronavirus, vaccine, covid, drugs, clinical trials

The United States hit a record-setting 136,325 new daily cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, the latest data from Johns Hopkins University revealed.

The United States has reported more than 10.3 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 240,800 deaths caused by the disease, data showed on Wednesday.

The third wave of COVID-19 infections is underway in the United States as winter approaches.

Numerous US states are facing strained resources at medical facilities, such as shortages of medical personnel and hospital beds, forcing additional lockdowns in the communities considered hotspots.

The Trump administration has vowed to have a vaccine ready to be distributed by the end of the year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, November 12 2020. 08:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.