US hits new all-time single-day high with 136,325 coronavirus cases

The United States hit a record-setting 136,325 new daily cases of the novel (COVID-19) disease, the latest data from Johns Hopkins University revealed.

The United States has reported more than 10.3 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 240,800 deaths caused by the disease, data showed on Wednesday.

The third wave of COVID-19 infections is underway in the United States as winter approaches.

Numerous US states are facing strained resources at medical facilities, such as shortages of medical personnel and hospital beds, forcing additional lockdowns in the communities considered hotspots.

The Trump administration has vowed to have a vaccine ready to be distributed by the end of the year.

