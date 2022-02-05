Mumbai's traffic congestion breaks marriages, says Amruta Fadnavis

-
Traffic jams deny 'family time' to people and cause three per cent of divorces in Mumbai, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis has claimed.
The remark drew ridicule from the Shiv Sena, which controls the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Amruta Fadnavis made the comment after attending a function organised by a local BJP unit on Friday. She was asked by reporters about the condition of roads in the city.
"I am saying this as a common citizen because I see potholes and traffic jams daily. Do you know how many divorces are taking place because of it in Mumbai? Three per cent," she said.
"People can not find time for their families because of traffic issues, Fadnavis, a banker by profession, added.
Reacting to the remark, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted, Best (ill)logic of the day award goes to the lady who claims 3 per cent Mumbaikars are divorcing due to traffic on roads. Please take a holiday break rather than having a mind on brake.
Bengaluru families please avoid reading this, can prove fatal for your marriages," Chaturvedi added.
Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said that "people associated with BJP are making comments like this."
"People are fed up with such comments," she said.
#WATCH: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis says, "I'm saying this as common citizen. Once I go out I see several issues incl potholes,traffic. Due to traffic,people are unable to give time to their families & 3% divorces in Mumbai are happening due to it." (04.02) pic.twitter.com/p5Nne5gaV5— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2022
Civic polls will be held in Mumbai this year.
