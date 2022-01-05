US, Japan to hold security consultative meeting amid Chinese assertiveness

-
The US-Japan Security Consultative Committee "2+2" Meeting, 2022 will be held on January 6 to strengthen the alliance and to address global challenges amid Chinese assertiveness in the region.
"@SecBlinken, @SecDef Austin, and Ambassador Emanuel will virtually meet Japanese FM Hayashi and @KishiNobuo for the 2022 U.S.-Japan Security Consultative Committee Meeting on Jan. 6. We will strengthen our alliance to address global challenges, tweeted US Department of State, spokesperson, Ned Price.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, joined by US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel, will meet virtually with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and Defense Minister Kishi Nobuo on January 6, for the 2022 US-Japan Security Consultative Committee ("2+2") Meeting, read a US Department of State statement.
The 2+2 Meeting has long been a high-level forum for US-Japan foreign and defence policy cooperation.
"During the meeting, the delegations will discuss ways the United States and Japan can strengthen our alliance to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific region and to address the COVID-19 pandemic, the climate crisis, and other global challenges," added the statement.
China has been demonstrating an aggressive approach in pressing its territorial claims against its neighbours.
