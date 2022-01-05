Schools in Greece to reopen from Jan 10 as daily Covid cases hit new high

-
ALSO READ
EU rejects UK demand for new post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland
Ireland registers maiden win over S Africa with 43-run victory in 2nd ODI
Omicron could replace Delta globally: Russian Gamaleya Institute chief
Southern Chinese city with coronavirus outbreak stops buses, trains
Covid-19: WHO seeks more data from Sputnik V makers for granting EUL
-
Schools across Greece will reopen on Jan. 10 as planned under strict health protocols, the government said on Tuesday, as the number of daily confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country hit a record high.
The National Public Health Organization (EODY) confirmed 50,126 infections within 24 hours. The previous record was registered on New Year's Eve (40,560 cases), while a week ago there were fewer than 10,000 cases per day.
Greek officials said that the returning students and teachers will be required to take more COVID-19 tests regardless of their vaccination status.
More than 70 percent of the new cases in GreecGreece's daily COVID-19 cases hit new record e's five big regions are liked to the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant, EODY's President Theoklis Zaoutis told a press briefing on Monday.
The Omicron variant surge is expected to peak quickly and then decline by February, Gkikas Magiorkinis, a professor of epidemiology and a member of the committee of experts advising the Greek Health Ministry on the management of the COVID-19 crisis, told the Greek national news agency AMNA.
Dimosthenis Sarigiannis, professor of environmental engineering at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, told the local SKAI TV that the number of new daily cases may reach 80,000 in the coming days.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU